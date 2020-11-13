Police seek suspect in daylight armed robbery ; also missing person

Daniel Gagnon, 28-years-of-age, from Hamilton is wanted in relation to an armed street robbery. Police advise if you see him contact 911 immediately, do not confront him.

On Thursday, October 22, 2020, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a male in his early 50’s was exiting a residence in the area of Main Street East and Myrtle Avenue. He was approached by a male who was in possession of a handgun. The male demanded he hand over his possessions. The suspect left the scene with the victim’s bicycle and other personal items. The victim was not physically injured and the suspect is not known to him.

The Central Division Criminal Investigation Branch has continued to investigate the incident. The suspect has been identified as Daniel Gagnon from Hamilton. A warrant for his arrest has been issued by the court system and it is believed he is aware of the warrant and is actively evading police.

Gagnon may be in possession of a firearm, so if seen do not confront him, contact 911 immediately.

WANTED

Daniel Gagnon, 28-years-of-age, from Hamilton

CHARGES

Robbery with a firearm

Fail to comply probation

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime and the whereabouts of Daniel Gagnon,are asked to contact Detective Constable Alexis Petrovic by calling 905-546-3816.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at [ http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Missing Person

Hamilton Police Service is requesting the assistance of the public in order to locate a missing 31-year-old Hamilton man

, Trent LaForme

Trent was last seen on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at about 1 a.m. There has been no communication with Trent LaForme since and police are concerned for his well-being. Police are asking If you see Trent, please contact 9-1-1.

DESCRIPTION

• Male, Indigenous, 6’0”

• Approximately 230 lbs

• Black hair

• Tattoos on both left and right hands

Trent was wearing dark jeans, a black t-shirt, black Adidas backpack, black ‘Jordan’ shoes.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation, please contact Division 20 Patrol Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963.