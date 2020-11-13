Funding will double beds at Grace Villa Long-Term-Care

Grace Villa in Hamilton is receiving an additional investment of $18,104,007, helping them build 192 new spaces. At its East Mountain location.

Said Long-Term Care Minister Fullerton. “We introduced the modernized funding model to build and renovate these homes faster, and we’re already seeing results, with thousands of new, safe, and comfortable spaces in progress.”

“The number of people in Hamilton who will need long-term care is expected to increase significantly over the next decade,” said MPP Donna Skelly, in announcing the funding.. “The work underway here will make sure that our loved ones will have a comfortable, modern place to live, near family and friends, with the support they need, when they need it.”

The modernized funding model is helping the government to create 30,000 beds over 10 years. The new model moves away from a one-size-fits-all approach, and instead, provides tailored incentives to address the needs of developers in different markets: rural, mid-size, urban, and large urban. It also introduces an up-front development grant to address high cost barriers to construction.

The government is also driving the development of new long-term care spaces by selling surplus lands with the requirement that long-term care homes be built on portions of the properties, and through the Accelerated Build pilot program, which is adding 1,280 spaces in a matter of months, not years.

The modernized funding model has already boosted support for 74 projects across the province, representing 10,753 long-term care spaces: 3,957 new beds, and 6,796 older beds being redeveloped to modern standards. Of the 74 projects, 49 involve the construction of a brand-new building.

Under the previous funding model, these projects would have received $8.1 billion, which includes one-time funding, 2019 construction funding subsidies over 25 years, and operational funding over 30 years. Thanks to the modernized funding model, the projects will now receive an increased amount of $8.9 billion.

As of June 2020, more than 38,500 people are on the waitlist to access a long-term care bed.