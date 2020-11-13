Anti-masker facing $10,000 fine

Hamilton Police have charged the organizer of a Hugs Over Masks event that took place in the front of Hamilton’s City Hall last weekend.

On November 8, 2020, over 100 people attended the forecourt at City Hall for a Hugs over Masks event to protest current COVID restrictions. Hamilton Police identified the 26-year-old organizer and informed him that the planned gathering would be breaching offences under the Reopening Ontario Act and charges would apply. The organizer went ahead with the event.

The City of Hamilton By-Law Enforcement and Hamilton Police Service attended the event and confirmed that the number of attendees exceeded the numbers permitted for an outdoor gathering. The organizer was present at the event and has since been issued a Provincial Offences Act Summons for: ‘Fail to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order as per Ontario Regulation 364/20, of the Reopening Ontario Act, 2020, section 10.1(1)’. A person convicted of this offence is liable to a minimum fine of $10,000. He will appear in court on February 22, 2021.

Hamilton Police are reminding the public that participation in such events could result in charges being laid pursuant to the Reopening Ontario Act.

Residents are encouraged to stay at home when ill, maintain a 2 metre distance (6 feet) from others, wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible, and wash hands frequently.