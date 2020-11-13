Police charge Keith Overholt with Bold Street stabbing murder

Hamilton Police report they now have enough evidence to lay first degree murder charges against Keith Overholt in the stabbing death of Andrew Ainscow in an alleyway at James Street South and Bold Street on Tuesday.

Overhold was the same man arrested after a downtown rampage that’s aw several bystanders injured. He was in police custody for that incident when police discovered Ainscow’s body at dawn on Tuesday.

Today, homicide detectives from the Hamilton Police Service Major Crime Unit charged 38-year-old Keith Overholt with the 1st degree murder of Andrew Ainscow and also the attempted murder of a 39-year-old male from the City of Hamilton. Overholt is expected to be arraigned on these new charges when he appears in court on November 19, 2020 at the John Sopinka Courthouse in Hamilton.

These charges will be in addition to the attempted murder charge laid on Overholt for the attack on a 46-year-old female which occurred on November 9 at approximately 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Queen St. and York St. in the City of Hamilton.

Police have found no connection to Overholt and the victims. Investigators allege these victims were randomly attacked by Overholt.

Investigators believe the murder of Ainscow occurred at approximately 1:15 a.m. on November 10 and the attempted murder occurred at the intersection of MacNab and Bold St. at approximately 1:25 a.m. Overholt was arrested by Hamilton Police at approximately 1:30 a.m. after responding to the earlier incident at MacNab and Bold.

Investigators are now satisfied that they are in possession of a knife believed to be the murder weapon. No other suspects are being sought in this case.