Scary COVID projections from provincial health officials

Without some kind of action, Ontario could see 6,500 daily new cases of COVID-19 by mid-December.

The sobering news comes with the release of new projections by Ontario’s science advisory table that show the pandemic is worsening across the province overall, with long-term care residents’ deaths increasing each week The table warns that Ontario could start to look like some of the shuttered cities in Europe if case counts grow by five per cent. Right now Ontario is at four percent but over the last three days the growth average is at six percent.

Asked if restrictions could effectively control the level of growth seen today, Brown said: “I do not believe there’s a way that the cases will change without action.”

Locally today Hamilton COVID cases were down to 33, the lowest in a week, but there was one death recorded. There were no new outbreaks and hospitalizations increased by two to 20. In Halton there were 49 new cases reported the majority of them in Oakville and Milton accounting for 33 of the new cases. There were no new deaths reported in Halton. Hospitalizations in the Halton Region were up by four to 17 and five of those cases were in ICU.

This comes as it was another record-breaking day for new COVID 19 cases in Ontario with 1575 new cases reported. The death count is also growing steadily with 18 deaths recorded. There are 472 new cases in Toronto, 448 in Peel, 155 in York Region and 91 in Ottawa.