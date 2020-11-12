Premier dismisses allegations he ignored public health advice

Premier Doug Ford waved off a Toronto Star report that suggested he had misled Ontarians about the support his latest pandemic response plan had from public health officials. The Star had reported that Public Health Ontario was asked by the Health Ministry to comment on epidemiological indicators for the framework.

According to the Star article PHO provided advice for four levels of control measures. For what is now called the Red level–the strictest level short of a full lockdown PHO recommended a threshold of a weekly infection rate of 25 cases per 100,000 people and a lab test positivity rate of 2.5 per cent, said Dr. Shelley Deeks, the agency’s chief health protection officer.

But in the final plan, which Deeks said she saw only last Tuesday when it was announced to the public, these thresholds were set four times higher: at 100 cases per 100,000, and 10 per cent.

Asked about in on his visit to Hamilton today, the Premier said it was the opinion of one person out of many who had been consulted and that the plan had the full approval of Dr. David Williams the Province’s Chief Medical Officer.

In another question the Premier was asked for his comment on a call by NDP leader Andrea Horwath that the province impose s strict lockdown of two weeks duration in all of the hot spots, which would include most of the GTA, and to compensate everyone affected.

