Burlington Foundation releasing more COVID relief funding

Burlington Foundation has released $82,500 in Phase 3 grants from their Covid-19 Pandemic Response Fund. These new grant gifts will help charities affected by the pandemic. In previous announcements over $224,000 was awarded, bringing the new funding total to over $307,000.

To-date, 39 grants have been made possible through the philanthropic giving several local donors as well as the following fundholders: The Paletta Family, Pioneer Energy, Randy & Denise Reeve Family Fund, Milne Family Foundation Fund, Pieczonka Family Foundation Fund, Dalton Timmis Group Fund, LKH Spirit Fund, BDO Burlington Community Fund, and the Ralph and Susan Sgro Family Fund.

Phase 3 grants have been provided to charities in the Arts, Heritage and Environment sectors who are experiencing challenges as a result of this pandemic. These include:

• $8,000 to Burlington New Millennium Orchestra to deliver virtual and live parking lot performances for isolated seniors

• $9,000 to Joseph Brant Museum to deliver educational opportunities through an interactive Travelling Exhibition Program

• $7,000 to BurlingtonGreen to support new Nature Friendly Burlington online resources.

To see the complete list of Phase 3 grants visit https://burlingtonfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/bfdn_prf3_grantlist.pdf

One charitable agency who received a $10,000 Phase 1 grant to support important mental health work was Reach Out Centre for Kids (ROCK), to help them provide counselling services virtually. Kirsten Dougherty, CEO of ROCK, noted, “During this pandemic, we’ve seen upwards of a 60% increase in children’s behavioural changes. Anxiety is the number one issue, with a new ‘stable’ anxiety becoming normalized that is crippling children and youth. It has been imperative for ROCK to shift our supports immediately to virtual so we could be there for families suffering.”

Says Colleen Mulholland, President and CEO of Burlington Foundation. “Today, as we celebrate National Philanthropy Day, we pay special tribute to the contributions that philanthropy has, and will continue to make, in our community. The future is brighter because of the generosity of these selfless givers.”

Looking ahead to the coming months, the Foundation will continue to monitor needs across the community and looks forward to awarding an additional $147,000 in upcoming granting.