Public Invited to serve on Burlington committees and boards

Burlington is inviting interested members of the public to apply to volunteer on a city committee or board and help shape the community.

The City of Burlington is looking for community members to volunteer on a city committee or board and play a key role in providing advice and feedback to City Council and staff on a variety of city issues. Applications are now being accepted online until Friday, Nov 27.

Residents over 18 years of age, representing the diverse backgrounds of the community are encouraged to apply. Participating on a city committee provides a unique opportunity to:

• Lend your voice and expertise to help shape decisions and services that impact our community

• Expand your network and meet new people

• Gain a broader understanding of how municipal government works.

Attend a Virtual Information Session

A virtual information session to share more details about the openings and application process will be held on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. Individuals who would like to attend can register in advance by emailing clerks@burlington.ca .

A recording of the Nov. 17 virtual information session will be posted to burlington.ca/committees following the event.

“Sitting on a local board or committee provides a unique opportunity to directly impact the future of our city. We are looking for volunteers who represent the diversity in our community to lend us their expertise and ideas to help make a difference in our community, ”Kevin Arjoon, City Clerk, commented.

The City of Burlington has more than 18 boards and committees that play a key role in providing advice and feedback to City Council and staff on a variety of issues, including heritage, accessibility, diversity and the environment.