Celebrate Beethoven with One of Canada’s Most Accomplished Chamber Musicians

When it comes to classical music, the name ‘Beethoven’ stands out for the composer’s genius, artistry and impact, even to this day. Classical music lovers will have an opportunity to celebrate the work of Ludwig van Beethoven on Sunday, November 29, as the Burlington Performing Arts Centre presents: Leslie Kinton Celebrates Beethoven.

Leslie Kinton is one of Canada’s best-known and sought-after chamber musicians and has been a founding member of many established ensembles, including ARC (Artists of the Royal Conservatory), the resident chamber ensemble of The Glenn Gould School. He is best known as half of Canada’s foremost piano duo team, Anagnoson & Kinton. Since 1976 to the present, with Anagnoson & Kinton, Leslie Kinton has performed throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. The duo has played with the major orchestras across Canada and they have a discography of nine recordings. Anagnoson & Kinton are a mainstay of CBC Radio, and they have also broadcast on the BBC, National Public Radio in the U.S.A., Czech Radio, Hilversum Radio in Holland, Hong Kong Radio, and Radio Suisse Romande. In 2019, In addition, Leslie Kinton is an associate professor of piano performance at the Western University, in London, Ontario.

“It’s going to be great to finally play for an audience again during this difficult time for all of us,” said Kinton. “Live music heals the soul!. “There is just no substitute for Beethoven, performed by a master musician in an intimate setting,” said BPAC Executive Director Tammy Fox. “Dr. Kinton is exactly the calibre of performer who can do justice to Beethoven’s work. This promises to be an outstanding night of classical music in Burlington!”

Tickets are now available at a price of $39 (all in), or $34 (all in) for BPAC members, for two performances in the Community Studio Theatre, with showtimes of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Or the public can even enjoy the evening concert from their own home, by purchasing tickets to the live stream of the t 7 p.m. performance at the price of $10, or $8 for BPAC members.

All patrons must wear a mask, hand sanitize upon entry and maintain social distancing outside of their social circle. Patrons are expected to self-screen, and of course to stay at home if experiencing COVID-related symptoms or if suspecting recent exposure to the virus. Health and safety measures are also being implemented backstage to protect artists, and throughout the venue to protect staff and volunteers.

Tickets can be purchased online or by telephone:

905-681-6000 | Community Studio Theatre Tickets | Live Stream Tickets