Theft of Poppy Donation Box in Oakville

​It seems to happen every year and this year is no exception—a poppy donation box has been stolen. On Monday, at approximately 1:00 pm, an male entered a Tim Horton’s in the area of Trafalgar Road and Postridge Drive in Oakville.

As staff was engaging with customers, the suspect reached around the counter and stole the Royal Canadian Legion poppy donatin box. He promptly exited the store and left the area on foot.

The suspect is described as male, wearing a red toque, camouflaged pants, a black hoodie with a white symbol on the front and back, and black shoes. He had a black and white handkerchief covering his face and was carrying a black “gym style” bag (see attached photos).

Fraud Investigation Leads to Arrest

​The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Regional Fraud Unit has made an arrest following a lengthy investigation into a company called ‘Havana Group Supplies’.

Police began the investigation into Havana Group Supplies in May of 2019 and have since determined the founders fraudulently claimed to have procured lucrative construction contracts in Ontario. The promise of these contracts was then used to recruit smaller businesses and convince them to invest in Havana Group Supplies.

One victim identified in Halton invested a large sum of money, labour and equipment. The victim also purchased vehicles for Havana Group Supplies.

On October 28, 2020, Steven Sardinha (48) of Hamilton, Ontario was charged with Fraud Over $5000. He is scheduled to appear in court in the city of Burlington on December 1, 2020.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Acting Detective Sergeant Ron Wright of the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2284

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers “See Something? Hear Something? Know Something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.