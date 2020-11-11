Remembrance in Burlington

COVID changed Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada but they went ahead in Burlington in a socially-distanced manner, nointheless. Some scenes from today’s ceremonies: War veterans drink a toast to all those lost at sea in war during the annual Sunrise Ceremony at the Naval Monument in Burlington’s Spencer Smith Park on Remembrance Day. Photo by DENIS GIBBONS



Parade Commander Mike Vencel blows the whistle and Korean War veteran Andy Barber rings the bell to salute all those who lost their lives on ships during wars. The annual Sunrise Ceremony was held at that Naval Monument in Spencer Smith Park.







Legionnaire Bill Reid, affectionately known as the ‘Singing Vet’, sang ‘O Canada’ and ‘God Save the Queen’ during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Burlington Cenotaph. He also recited the famous poem ‘In Flanders Fields’. Reid, now 86, has been doing it for the last 30 years. Photo by DENIS GIBBONS

