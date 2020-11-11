Oakville reports 24 new COVID cases: St Joe’s opening satellite facility to free beds

Halton had 45 new COVID cases overnight with 25 in Oakville and 15, in Milton. Burlington reported 5 new bases and Halton Hills one. There were also two deaths reported in Halton. Hamilton reported 44 new cases of COVID19 and two deaths. Hospitalizations in Hamilton increased by 2 to 18, while hospital cases in Halton increased by one to 13. There was one new outbreak in Hamilton– Good Shepherd Women’s Services reported one case-a resident.

Meanwhile with eight patients ion St Joes with COVID the hospital is gearing up for a surge, telling staff, “There are currently eight COVID positive patients at St. Joe’s. Six are in the COVID unit which opened late last week, and two in the ICU. Our 15-bed COVID unit is also being utilized as a COVID Warm unit for patients under investigation. We are now making changes to ensure we have space in the COVID unit should it be needed

St Joes is also trying to maintain its ramp up in elective surgeries to address the surgical backlog, while recognizing that the hospital is running at 95-100 per cent capacity.

The Satellite Health Facility is now open and will help to alleviate some pressures on the hospital, and help to sustain in-hospital space for patients with acute care needs. Located at 150 King St. East, this temporary facility for non-acute patient care, is being operated jointly by St. Joe’s and Hamilton Health Sciences. HHS patients were moved in last week, and tomorrow St. Joe’s will be moving 20 patients into the facility, with another 10 on Nov. 16. This is a temporary, off-site hospital facility where patients who no longer require hospital care will continue to receive health care while they prepare to transition to community settings, such as retirement or long-term care homes.