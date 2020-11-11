Hamilton police arrest man after violent rampage, looking for link to homicide

Hamilton Police have arrested a 38-year-old male for attempted murder after a serious assault in Hamilton left a woman seriously injured. Investigators are looking into a connection between the assault and Hamilton’s most recent homicide.

On Monday, November 9, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Hamilton Police responded to the area of York Blvd and Queen St. North, for a street disturbance call. Upon police arrival, they found a 46-year-old female victim suffering from serious injuries. Divisional Detectives began their investigation into the assault which sent this woman to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators have discovered that the victim was violently attacked with a large stick without provocation. The victim did not know her attacker and there was no known connection between the two. Detectives obtained video surveillance in the area and were able to obtain a description for area patrol units.

Later the same evening, police would respond to numerous disturbance calls where a male suspect was randomly attacking people in the city. This male suspect was eventually located and arrested by patrol units in the area of Jackson and MacNab St.

This male suspect was later identified by police and arrested for the attack on the 46 year-old female earlier in the evening.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. on November 10, witnesses located the lifeless body of 29-year-old Andrew Ainscow of Hamilton. He was located in an alleyway just west of James St. S. between Duke and Bold Streets. Ainscow was stabbed to death in the alleyway.

The Major Crime Unit was contacted shortly after 7:00 a.m. and took carriage of the homicide investigation. Homicide Investigators from the Major Crime Unit continue to investigate this homicide. During the course of the investigation, homicide detectives reviewed the incident at York and Queen St. with Divisional Detectives. After video was obtained, The Major Crime unit assumed carriage of this incident and have charged the following person with attempted murder:

Keith Allan Overholt, 38-years-old of No Fixed Address

Police continue to ask residents in the area to check their surveillance systems. Canvassing for witnesses will continue throughout the day.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Lisa Chambers at 905-546-3843.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com