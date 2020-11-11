Another day, another COVID record count

For the fourth time in the last five days, Ontario has set a new single day record for new COVID cases, this time reporting 1426 new cases—an all-time high. For the second straight day there were 15 new deaths. The only good news is that hospitalizations, currently sitting at 424 cases are still well below the peak hit in the first wave of the pandemic when the province saw over a thousand cases in hospital. Similarly ICU cases so far are below the spring peak as well. Currently there are 88 patients in ICU compared to 263 in the spring.

Hamilton and Halton bucked the province’s record-setting trend for new Coronavirus cases. After reporting more than 60 cases Monday, both Hamilton and Halton’s cases eased yesterday—Hamilton reporting 34 new cases and Halton 37. Hamilton Hospitalizations more than doubled to 16 overnight with 8 cases each at Hamilton Health Sciences and St. Joseph’s Healthcare. Hamilton reported two deaths. Hospitalizations in Halton rose by two to 12, There were two deaths reported in Halton. The most significant Hamilton outbreak continues to be at the Chartwell Willowgrove Long Term Care home in Dundas where 33 residents and 21 staff have tested positive. Hamilton’s newest outbreak was at Ridgeview Long Term Care Home where one staff was infected.

Of the 1426 new cases reported in the province today, there are 468 new cases in Peel, 384 in Toronto, 180 in York Region, 63 in Durham. Toronto has placed itself in the red category of COVID response in an effort to get its new case count under control.