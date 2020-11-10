Music from the smash Broadway hit comes to Burlington for 10 shows

Once upon a time, there was a musical starring famous fairy tale characters, all interacting and going for their happily ever after. The music took Broadway by storm and it was later adapted into a movie.

The musical was called Into The Woods and the ground-breaking show will be performed live on the Burlington Performing Arts Centre (BPAC) stage in Into The Woods: In Concert by the cast and crew from Talk is Free Theatre (TIFT) from November 27 to December 6.

At a time when opportunities to enjoy live professional theatre productions has become a rarity, BPAC will be treating the community to a top-notch professional musical theatre production, featuring Equity performers who have regularly graced the stages of such venues as Stratford and the Shaw Festival.

“We are grateful to be able to do the show,” said TIFT’s Artistic Producer and Founder. “Sondheim wrote for the times and if there was ever a musical about loneliness and isolation, it’s Into The Woods. At the same time, the show also has a lot of family appeal.”

“We’re excited to present a show that playfully twists the idea of happily ever after,” said BPAC’s Executive Director Tammy Fox. “It’s cheeky and funny, but deep and dark. The production is fantastic, and the music is second-to-none.”

Youth Mentorship Program

As part of the show’s run, TIFT will also run a Youth Mentorship Program with two dozen local youth. The young theatre fans will become a part of the ensemble, participating on stage or behind the scenes, experiencing the rehearsal process with the professional cast, and performing in a one-of-a-kind production of a Broadway classic, produced by one of Canada’s leading independent professional theatre companies.

Physical distancing and all proper COVID-19 safety measures will be followed during the program, and masks will be required for all participants.

Every participant will also receive one-on-one mentorship from a member of the professional cast and/or creative team.

Health and Safety Precautions

Into The Woods: In Concert will be performed in the BPAC’s Main Theatre. The larger stage will allow more space for performers on stage. The greater number of seats in the Main Theatre will also allow for easy distancing for patrons attending performances.

BPAC puts patron safety at the forefront, with its spacious Lobby, increased ventilation, physical-distancing ticketing system and additional health and safety measures to put theatregoers’ minds at ease.

All patrons must wear a mask, hand sanitize upon entry and maintain social distancing outside of their social circle. Patrons are expected to self-screen, and of course to stay at home if experiencing COVID-related symptoms or if suspecting recent exposure to the virus. Health and safety measures are also being implemented backstage to protect artists, and throughout the venue to protect staff and volunteers.

About Into The Woods: In Concert

Into The Woods is a musical journey that intertwines several beloved Brothers Grimm characters and explores the consequences of their individual wishes and wants. Characters include Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and the Beanstalk), Rapunzel, and Cinderella to name a few. At the centre of the story is a childless baker and his wife who will do anything to have a family but they encounter a powerful witch who has placed a curse on them. Throughout this magical journey, characters from different fables encounter each other as they fight for what they believe is their happily ever after.

Tickets can be purchased online or by telephone:

905-681-6000 | https://burlingtonpac.ca/events/into-the-woods/

Tickets: Regular $49 / Members $44