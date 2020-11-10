Body found in downtown Hamilton

Hamilton Police are investigating after a male was found deceased.At approximately 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, a 9-1-1 call was placed regarding a male needing medical attention in the area of Duke Street and MacNab Street. The body was located in an alleyway running behind James South at Duke Street.

Paramedics and Police responded to the area and located a male. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of stab wounds.

This death is being treated as the City’s 14th homicide of the year.

Investigators have not positively identified the victim at this time. The male appears to be over the age of 30, however age remains unknown. The body remained on the sidewalk in front of a home covered with a sheet for most of the day.

Further updates will be communicated as information becomes available.

Members of the Major Crime Unit have assumed carriage of the investigation. If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime or the identity of the victim you are asked to contact Detective Lisa Chambers of the Major Crime Unit by calling 905-546-3843.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com