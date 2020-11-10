As province sets COVID case records, locally new cases ease

Hamilton and Halton bucked the province’s record-setting trend for new Coronavirus cases. After reporting more than 60 cases yesterday, both Hamilton and Halton’s cases eased today—Hamilton reporting 34 new cases and Halton 37. Hamilton Hospitalizations more than doubled to 16 overnight with 8 cases each at Hamilton Health Sciences and St. Joseph’s Healthcare. Hamilton reported two deaths. Hospitalizations in Halton rose by two to 12, There were two deaths reported in Halton. The most significant Hamilton outbreak continues to be at the Chartwell Willowgrove Long Term Care home in Dundas where 33 residents and 21 staff have tested positive. Hamilton’s newest outbreak was at Ridgeview Long Term Care Home where one staff was infected.

Elsewhere it was a record-breaking day for new COVID cases in Ontario. The province recorded 55 additional hospitalizations overnight as new COVID cases clocked in at 1388 –an all-time record since the pandemic began. There were also 15 new deaths recorded. ICU and ventilated cases remained stable at 82 and 54 respectively.

At his daily news conference today Premier Ford fielded a question from a reporter who suggested the current colour-coded restriction framework was a “dog’s breakfast” that risked confusing people.