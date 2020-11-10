Joe Brant gets funding for extra beds

Joseph Brant Hospital (JBH) will be receiving up to $4.6 million for up to 40 total patient beds to help alleviate hospital capacity pressures and reduce wait times.

“By providing over $116 million in new funding, our government is supporting 32 hospitals across the province, including Joseph Brant Hospital here in Burlington,” said Jane McKenna, MPP for Burlington. “This funding means our hospital can open 44 more beds to help improve access to care including outpatient services, such as scheduled surgeries and procedures during COVID-19.”

MPP McKenna discussed with Joseph Brant CEO Eric Vandewall how the funds will be deployed.

The new beds announced today are in addition to the $234.5 million investment for 139 critical care beds and up to 1,349 hospital beds included in Ontario’s fall preparedness plan, Keeping Ontarians Safe: Preparing for Future Waves of COVID-19. This brings the total investment to $351 million for more than 2,250 new beds at 57 hospitals and alternate health facilities across the province – beds that will add more capacity for hospitals, help with occupancy pressures and support the continuation of surgeries and procedures.

The additional hospital funding is part of the $2.8 billion budgeted for the COVID-19 fall preparedness plan. It focuses on addressing surges in COVID-19 cases and reducing health service backlogs by:

• Extending hours for additional priority surgeries and diagnostic imaging;

• Helping up to 850 alternate level of care patients access proper care in a home or community setting to help free up hospital capacity;

• Expanding digital health and virtual services, which provide alternatives to in-person care that limit the transmission of COVID-19, while maintaining access to care;

• Improving access to mental health and addictions services and supports; and

• Increasing home and community care service by adding 484,000 nursing and therapy visits and 1.4 million personal support worker hours.