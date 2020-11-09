Trump fired him; Biden hired him to lead COVID task force.

President elect Joe Biden has appointed former US Surgeon-General Vivek Murthy as one of the three co-chairs of president-elect Biden’s new Coronavirus task force, alongside former FDA Commissioner Dr. David Kessler and Yale public health professor Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith. The 43-years old Murthy was born in England, to immigrants from Karnataka, India. In 1978 the family crossed the Atlantic to Newfoundland, where his father worked as a District Medical Officer. When he was three years old, the family relocated to Miami, Florida. Murthy attended college at Harvard University, where he graduated magna cum laude in 1997 with a bachelor of arts in biochemical sciences. In 2003, Murthy earned an MD from Yale School of Medicine and an MBA from Yale School of Management, where he was a recipient of The Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans

Career

While a Harvard freshman in 1995, Murthy co-founded VISIONS Worldwide, a nonprofit organization focused on HIV/AIDS education in the U.S. and India. In 1997, he co-founded the Swasthya Community Health Partnership to train women as community health workers in rural India.

In November 2013, Murthy was nominated by President Obama for the post of United States surgeon general. His nomination met resistance in the Senate by some Democrats, Republicans, and the National Rifle Association regarding previous comments Murthy made declaring gun violence as a threat to public health. He was ultimately approved by Congress,

On April 21, 2017, Murthy was relieved of his duties by the newly elected President Trump.

On September 5, 2020, Murthy was signed on as a member of the advisory council of the Biden-Harris Transition Team, which is planning the presidential transition of Joe Biden.