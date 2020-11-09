Small business condominium set to open in Aldershot

Construction is expected to finish very soon on a new industrial complex that will bring up to fifty new small businesses to Aldershot.

Dazz Construction, out of Etobicoke, believes that if the good weather holds they will finish work on the facility by November 27th.

The new industrial and office condominium complex is located on the west side of King Road between Plains Road and the 403. It features fifty units ranging from one hundred to two thousand square feet.

When originally approved by the City, the Burlington Economic Development Corporation offered its approval saying “BEDC is supportive of this development proposal as it provides smaller, flexible units which are currently not available in the Aldershot area”.

According to Dazz President Jack Da Silva, all the units have already been sold and businesses are expected to move in at the end of the month.

Real Estate agent Ray Lyons reports that a range of new businesses have purchased units in the complex. He said these include an electrical contractor, a kitchen cabinet installer, a car wrap business, a commercial baker, a tea and spice importer and others.

Da Silva is proud of the design and construction of the four buildings that make up the complex.

“We used this design in Toronto and Mississauga and it works beautifully because it maintains its look forever. We spent a lot of time on the combination of the glass to make sure it flows really neatly with the brick. Even the overhead doors are all glass with aluminum frames. The units look much neater than the normal, standard, industrial units”. By Rick Craven