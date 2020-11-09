Skelly Bill Honours Veterans on Official Identification

As Remembrance Day approaches, the Ontario government is taking the step of acknowledging the service and sacrifices made by our military personnel by identifying them as Veterans on their driver’s license or photo card. MPP Donna Skelly introduced the private members’ bill to recognize veterans on driver’s licenses.

“The freedoms that we enjoy today as Canadians have been protected and preserved over centuries by members of our military” said Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly. “I am proud to have initiated legislation that recognizes veterans for their dedication to our country.”

Glenn Gibson, Honorary Colonel of The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders of Canada endorses the initiative. Gibson said, “A soldier doesn’t get rich or receive a robust pension in the military. A photo card issued by the Ontario government would make it easier for veterans to access discount programs offered to military personnel by many businesses.” A photo I.D. such as a driver’s licence would also go a long way toward preventing fraud.

Geordie Elms, president of the Ontario Branch of the Last Post Fund said, “This initiative by MPP Donna Skelly also has a practical purpose. The Ontario ID card could help medical staff access federal programs faster for veterans who may be suffering a serious health or mental breakdown.”

MPP Skelly’s grandfather fought in World War 1. “As a former journalist, I had the privilege of meeting many of the women and men who were stationed at CFB Petawawa, and Trenton and at RMC Kingston. My previous career gave me the opportunity to witness first hand the sacrifices of our military veterans and their families. I wanted to show my appreciation”. MPP Skelly said, “Allowing an individual to be identified as a veteran on a driver’s licence or photo card is a gesture that says more than just Thank You for your service.”

Bill 221, “An Act Respecting Identification for Veterans”, has the support of members from all parties.