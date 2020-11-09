Peel Region imposes tough COVID restrictions
Medical officials in Peel Region are not waiting for the province to impose tougher social restrictions to deal with COVID 19. Today Public Health officials placed a ban on wedding receptions until mid January. These restrictions are over and above the “red” designation that was imposed by the Province on Friday.
Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh says right now Peel is the worst-hit region in Canada.
The full range of restrictions include:
- Social gatherings celebrating holidays and life events in business establishments are not allowed, starting at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 13, 2020.
- Wedding receptions and associated gatherings are not allowed, starting at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 13 until at least Jan. 7, 2021.
- Religious services, rites or ceremonies should be virtual. When not possible, in-person religious events, including weddings and funerals, must:
- Reduce indoor capacity to 30% capacity to a maximum 50 people per facility.
- Seat households and essential supports together, at least 2 metres from other groups.
- Bars, restaurants and other food establishments must restrict seating to people from the same household, or their essential supports. No mixed seating is permitted.
- Workplaces must prohibit all non-essential visitors and make work-from-home options available, as much as possible.
- Gyms and fitness centres must make sure all fitness class participants pre-register and provide accurate contact information to help with contact tracing if there is an exposure. No walk-in participation is allowed.
- Meeting and event spaces, including banquet halls, must close.
- Residents of Peel must restrict their contact to members of their household and essential supports only. Those that live alone may join one designated household.
- Residents of Peel should not visit any other household or allow visitors to their homes or yards, except for emergency reasons, including medical and repairs, renovations or construction, deliveries and one-on-one tutoring. Proper precautions must always be used in these situations, including mask wearing, distancing, hand hygiene, and isolating if sick.
