McMaster researcher wins recognition for Inflammatory Bowel Disease research

A McMaster researcher into inflammatory bowel disease has won a 2020 Outstanding Researcher award for her work. The announcement was made by Crohn’s and Colitis Canada and Pfizer.

Dr. Elena Verdu is recognized for her leadership and significant contributions to IBD research with a primary interest in investigating the role of gut microbes in chronic intestinal inflammation. An Emerging Researcher award was also given to Dr. Vivian Huang of Toronto’s University Health Network.

The Women in IBD Awards recognize women who are making outstanding contributions to the field of IBD research across two categories: (1) Outstanding Researcher that recognizes the exceptional contributions by an inspirational leading female researcher in IBD, and (2) Emerging Researcher that recognizes the contributions by a female IBD researcher in the early stages of her career. Nominations are reviewed and selected based on the nominee’s impact on the Canadian IBD community, contributions to the mission of Crohn’s and Colitis Canada, and demonstration of innovation and leadership in the field of IBD. Each prestigious award provides the recipient with funding towards IBD research.

“We are thrilled to present these awards with the support of Pfizer Canada honouring women scientists in IBD research while also advancing innovative research which can improve the lives of people living with Crohn’s or colitis,” says Kate Lee, Vice-President of Research and Patient Programs, Crohn’s and Colitis Canada. “With the field of gastroenterology historically attracting fewer women in leadership roles, it is important for us to provide opportunities that encourage, recognize and reward women leaders in this field.”

“Research and development is at the heart of fulfilling Pfizer’s purpose as we work to translate advanced science and technologies into the therapies that matter most. When it comes to research and improving patient care, collaboration is key,” says Stella Ananthan, Head of Inflammation and Immunology Business Unit, Pfizer Canada. “We are proud to collaborate with Crohn’s and Colitis Canada to support these women leaders in their research endeavors that will help make innovations a reality for patients.”