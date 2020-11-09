Hamilton and Halton both report more than 60 new COVID cases

Hamilton reported 67 new COVID cases overnight and Halton 61.Both Public Health Units reported one death each. An outbreak was reported at Macassa Lodge in Hamilton so far involving a single staffer. Halton’s new cases were mainly in Oakville and Milton—Oakville with 31 new cases and Milton with 16. Burlington reported 12 new cases and Halton Hills two. Hospitalizations in Hamilton were unchanged at 7 and Halton reported a drop of 5 hospital cases to 10.