Emergency COVID support for Peel Region

The province is throwing a lifeline to Peel Region to help it deal with soaring COVID19 cases, The support will include more contact tracing, and testing capability as well as much-needed Additional hospital capacity. With soaring The province moved the region to the Red – Control level. But the Medical Officer of Health for the Region of Peel issued additional public health measures on Saturday.. Local medical officers of health have the ability to tailor restrictions in their communities based on regional circumstances and needs.

The province’s support announced today includes establishing three new community-based testing centres in Brampton by tomorrow. The province will also set up new mobile testing sites, to respond to an increase in localized demand for tests within the community and to provide access to testing in communities where travel is a barrier to getting tested. There will also be limited walk-in availability at assessment centres for those who can’t book an appointment online or by phone; and

Ontario is also exploring opportunities to engage with community leaders to help promote awareness of the importance of COVID-19 testing and to develop culturally and linguistically sensitive targeted communications to encourage testing in the region.

Additional case and contact management support will be allocated to Peel Regional Health Unit. This includes: Up to 70 case and contact management staff have been brought onboard. Ten public health units across the province with lower case counts are now assisting Peel Region with case investigation.

To support hospital capacity pressures and the continuation of surgeries and procedures, Ontario is investing $42 million for up to 234 new beds at three hospitals and their alternate health facilities in Peel Region. This includes:

William Osler Health System is receiving up to 87 total patient beds with 41 beds at Osler’s Brampton Civic Hospital and 46 beds at Osler’s Etobicoke General Hospital.

Trillium Health Partners will get up to 141 total patient beds with 99 beds at Mississauga Hospital, 36 acute beds at Queensway Health Centre and 6 beds at Credit Valley Hospital.

Headwaters Healthcare receiving up to 6 total patient beds.

This past weekend a multi-ministry team of over 50 provincial offences officers carried out a safety campaign in Peel Region to help local workplaces stay safe and stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic. The team consisted of officers from the following ministries:

Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development

Ministry of Finance

Ministry of Transportation

Ministry of Education

The team provided support to local businesses by educating owners and operators about COVID-19 public health requirements under the Reopening Ontario Act. They ensured businesses knew what precautions they needed to take to safely remain open for workers and the public such as completing a workplace safety plan. In total, over 330 retail establishments were visited during the two-day campaign, with a focus on big-box stores, supermarkets and malls. Officers found that the main areas for improvement related to active screening measures, mask wearing and sanitation.