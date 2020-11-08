Record COVID cases in Ontario, Hamilton and Halton

Ontario is reporting 1,328 cases of COVID19 marking the third straight day where a new single-day high was set. Locally, there are 434 new cases in Toronto, 385 in Peel, 105 in York Region, 71 in Ottawa, 68 in Hamilton and 56 in Durham. There are 877 more resolved cases and nearly 37,600 tests completed. There were 13 deaths reported. Hospitalizations actually dropped by 10 cases to 374.

There was also another big surge in new cases in Halton where Halton Public Health is reporting 64 new COVID cases which is a single day high since the pandemic began. Oakville accounted for 33 cases, and Milton had 21 new cases. Burlington reported 5 as did Halton Hills. There were two additional hospitalizations in Halton bringing the total in the region to 15. Hamilton reported three new outbreaks including a serious one at St. Joseph’s Villa Birch Unit North Tower where eight patients and three staff have tested positive. In all Hamilton reported 64 new cases, another single-day high. There was also one new case reported, that of a resident at Aberdeen Gardens and another involving a single staff member at Idewyld Manor Long Term Care Home