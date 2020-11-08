Lincoln Project’s morning-after ad released

The Lincoln Project was a super PAC started by a number of Republicans, including George Conway, the husband of Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, to rally moderate Republicans against Donald Trump. The project raised $67 Million dollars ands spent most of it on a series of hard-hitting television ads attacking Trump. George Conway left the Lincoln project in August about the same time as his wife Kellyanne left the White House, both citing a desire to spend more time with family. With yesterday’s calling of the election for Joe Biden, the Lincoln Project released this video celebrating the defeat of Trump.