Lincoln Project’s morning-after ad released
The Lincoln Project was a super PAC started by a number of Republicans, including George Conway, the husband of Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, to rally moderate Republicans against Donald Trump. The project raised $67 Million dollars ands spent most of it on a series of hard-hitting television ads attacking Trump. George Conway left the Lincoln project in August about the same time as his wife Kellyanne left the White House, both citing a desire to spend more time with family. With yesterday’s calling of the election for Joe Biden, the Lincoln Project released this video celebrating the defeat of Trump.
What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree0
Happy0
In Love0
Not Sure0