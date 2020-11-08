Big jump in Hamilton COVID19 cases

Hamilton set a new single day record for COVID 19 cases with 72 positive tests reported. There was an outbreak involving 3 staff at Hats Off Group Home and an outbreak involving one staffer at Alexander Place Long Term Care bringing to five the number of outbreaks reported in Hamilton over the weekend. The most serious outbreak was at St. Joseph’s Villa(Birch Unit-North Tower) Long Term Care Home where 8 residents and four staff tested positive. The number of hospitalizations in Hamilton was unchanged at 7. No deaths were reported in Hamilton.

In Halton the situation eased somewhat from the previous 2 days with 46 new cases reported—21 of them in Oakville, 10 in Milton and Burlington and 5 in Halton Hills. Hospitalizations in Halton were unchanged at 15 and there were no deaths.