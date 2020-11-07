Two Hamilton men caught in Burlington drug haul

Yesterday the Halton Regional Police Service concluded a two week investigation into a drug trafficking operation. They were watching an individual suspect who was identified as the person responsible for providing drugs to a local drug house in Burlington. Halton police ended up with two suspects in custody, both Hamilton residents.

Investigation by the Burlington Street Crime Unit has led to charges against the following individuals:

Botond BUDAI (29 years) of Hamilton

Possession For the Purpose of Trafficking – Ketamine (2 counts)

Possession For the Purpose of Trafficking – Gamma hydroxybutyrate

Possession For the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine (2 counts)

Possession For the Purpose of Trafficking – LSD

Possession For the Purpose of Trafficking – Benzodiazepine

Possession For the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession of Property Obtained By Crime Over $5000

Erin ROBERTSON (30 years) of Hamilton

Possession For the Purpose of Trafficking – Ketamine

Possession For the Purpose of Trafficking – Gamma hydroxybutyrate

Possession For the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession For the Purpose of Trafficking – LSD

Possession For the Purpose of Trafficking – Benzodiazepine

Possession For the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession of Property Obtained By Crime Over $5000

Obstruct Peace Officer

Assault Peace Officer

On November 6th 2020, investigators from the Burlington Street Crime Unit conducted a traffic stop in the City of Burlington then subsequently executed a search warrant at a residence in the City of Hamilton. As a result the following items were seized:

80 grams of Ketamine

10 litres of GHB

19 grams of Cocaine

195 tabs of LSD

150 Benzodiazepine pills

2.5 grams of Fentanyl

$20,515.00 Canadian Currency

3 cell phones

2 computers

1 digital scale

$11,335.00 worth of drugs was seized as a result of the search warrant. (Photo attached).

Both parties were released on undertakings.

Anyone with information in regards to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Scott Heyerman of the 3 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 2342.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.