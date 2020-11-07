Kamala Harris has a Canadian Connection

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, spent a good portion of her early life in Montreal, and graduated from Westmount High in 1981. When the announcement went out that the Biden-Harris team had captured the White House, Westmount High School, tweeted: ‘She did it. Kamala Harris- so many firsts. WHS Pride.’

Both of her parents were distinguished academics. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a breast-cancer scientist originally from Chennai, India, brought Harris and her sister, Maya, to Montreal in the 1970s when she took a job teaching at McGill University and doing research at the Jewish General Hospital. Kamala’s Westmount High School yearbook entry Kamala Harris graduated from Westmount High in Montreal

Her father, Donald Harris, was born in Jamaica and is a retired Stanford University economics professor .Her parents divorced when Kamala was 7,

The move to Montreal from California was precipitated when her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a breast cancer specialist, landed research work at the Jewish General Hospital and a teaching job at McGill University For five years, from Grade 7 to Grade 11, Harris attended Westmount High School Montreal. She graduated in 1981. Dean Smith, a former classmate, recalled Harris as “perfect, always smiling, a nice person” on CBC’s Let’s Go Tuesday afternoon.

“She got along with everybody,” Smith said. “It was a lot of rich kids from Westmount mixed in with kids from the lower area of Montreal. She popped up from California. She could blend with both.” Kamala Harris, left, with her sister Maya and mother Shyamala. Her parents divorced when she was a young age. (Courtesy of Kamala Harris)

Harris, who served as California’s attorney general before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2017, was born in Oakland, Calif.