Explosion of joy in New York City with Biden win

In New York City a large crowd of mainly younger people is gathering outside Trump Tower as the city has exploded into a jubilant celebration of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. Traffic is blocked in Times Square as crowds have poured into the streets.

New York City felt alive as sound ripped through the air Saturday morning following the announcement Democratic candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris were projected to win the election by NBC News.

Another large crowd gathered at Columbus Circle at the south end of Central Park:

Mayor Bill DiBlasio tweeted, “THIS is what democracy looks like. The people have spoken and it was worth the wait. Congratulations, President-elect JoeBiden! New York City stands ready to work with you to heal our country and set us on a better path.

The sounds of car horns, people banging pots and pans, cheers and applause were heard within minutes after the announcement was made.

Crowds were quick to gather at Times Square, Grand Army Plaza, Columbus Circle, Washington Square Park, but thousands also flooded neighborhood streets to join in collective celebration.

In several crowds, including one gathered near Brooklyn’s Fort Greene Park, champagne bottles were popped to commemorate the highly-anticipated election results. Filmmaker Spike Lee surprised the Fort Greene crowd and popped a bottle of champagne himself.