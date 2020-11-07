Daylight pharmacy robbery suspect nabbed

A 39-year-old Hamilton man has been charged in relation to a pharmacy robbery. Police recovered the stolen property.

It was Saturday, October 24, 2020, shortly before 3:30 pm, when Hamilton Police responded to a commercial robbery at the Shoppers Drug Mart, located at 181 Main Street West, Hamilton. Information gathered at the scene described a lone male entered the store, demanded narcotics from the on-duty staff while threatening the use of a gun. The male obtained a small amount of narcotics and fled the scene on foot.

There were no reported physical injuries to police and although a firearm was mentioned by the suspect, one was not seen.

Over the ensuing two weeks the Hamilton Police BEAR Unit continued to investigate this incident and a Hamilton man was identified as being involved. Detectives got as search warrant for his residence and on Thursday, November 5, 2020, he was arrested at that location without incident. Inside the residence located evidence linking him to the robbery.

The male was taken into custody and appeared at the John Sopinka Courthouse on Thursday, November 5, 2020, where he faced robbery related charges.

ARRESTED

Bradley SMITH, 39-years-of-age from Hamilton

CHARGES

Robbery

Disguise with Intent

Anyone with additional information relating to this investigation is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Service BEAR Unit Investigators – Detective Constable Sarah Ricker at (905) 546-8938 or Acting Detective Sergeant Frank De Vuono at (905) 546-8937.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com