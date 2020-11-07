All-time record for new COVID cases in Ontario

Ontario set a new single day record for new COVID cases reporting 1,132 cases of COVID19. There were 11 deaths reported bringing the 7-day death total to 84. Hospitalizations rose by 4 to 84 and ICU patients rose by 2 to 88. There are 336 new cases in Toronto, 258 in Peel, 114 in York Region, 78 in Ottawa, 64 in Halton and 55 in Hamilton. There are 852 more resolved cases and nearly 39,200 tests completed. Halton region recorded 57 new cases of COVID19 with Oakville reporting 24 cases, Milton 14, Burlington 17 and Halton Hills 2 cases. There were also two deaths recorded in Halton. There are 13 patients in Halton hospitals. Hamilton reported 27 new Coronavirus cases overnight and one new outbreak. The outbreak was at Roma Bakery and Deli involving two staff. Hospitalizations in Hamilton increased by one to seven.

Although he admitted that Sir William Oslaer Hospital in Peek is ‘Maxed out” Premier Ford, nonetheless put the region in the Red zone of Pandemic Response which allows for a limited reopening of bars, restaurants and gyms. There has been some criticism of the Ontario government’s new framework for business openings, which relaxes thresholds for public health measures as the province continues to see high levels of infection.

Ford also put 10 regional health units — including Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Niagara and Simcoe-Muskoka — into mild restrictions as their COVID-19 numbers creep up—the so called Yellow zone.

The Ontario Hospital Association signalled it will soon recommend changes to the controversial framework unveiled Tuesday by Ford and Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer.“Given the powerful evidence of spread of COVID-19 in the Region of Peel, including 280 new cases today, the decision to proceed with reopening is reckless and must be reversed immediately given the risks it poses to area hospitals,” OHA president Anthony Dale said Friday.