Sports and fitness will resume in Burlington rec centres

A week after banning fitness classes and team sports at Burlington recreation centres, the City has lifted the restriction. In a release the City said, “following the Ontario COVID-19 Response Framework: Keeping Ontario Safe and Open and the recommendation of Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health on the return to fitness classes and team sports, the City of Burlington will continue to offer fitness programs online to all registered participants for the remainder of this year and will resume in-person pickleball and aquatic fitness programs effective Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Sport teams in City facilities and on outdoor fields can resume games, meeting all requirements identified in the Provincial Framework.

Fitness providers offering programs in City facilities can resume their modified programs beginning Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Adult Fitness Programs will continue to run with some modifications:

• Starting Monday, Nov. 9, residents registered in active indoor programs, have been offered the chance to switch to group online fitness and wellness classes with some outdoor options available.

• No additional registrations are being accepted at this time to Fall Session 3 Active programs.

• The City is planning to re-introduce in-person fitness classes in early 2021 for the winter session.

City-Run Pickleball Programs

Pickleball programs will begin Monday, Nov. 9 for all players already registered in Session 3 and will follow all established game-play protocols.

• Tansley Woods outdoor pickleball court will remain open for participants while weather permits.

• Limited spaces are available for our November Pickleball programs. For more information and to register, visit liveandplay.burlington.ca.

Tansley Woods Pickleball Season Extended

The outdoor pickleball court at Tansley Woods will be extended on a weekly basis as weather permits. The court was scheduled to close this week but thanks to the warm weather, will stay open for at least one more week and be re-evaluated.

City-Run Aquatic Fitness

Aquatic fitness will resume on Monday, Nov. 9. Participants can register online up to 25-hours before the class. The online registration process includes pre-paying online and completing the online health screening before the class begins. Please fill out the screening form at burlington.ca/screening. Aquatic programming can be found at burlington.ca/fall.

The City will continue to follow the advice of Halton Region Public Health in an effort to protect the health and safety of residents and staff. Any further changes and adjustments will be done in cooperation with Halton Region Public Health.

As outlined by the Province and the Regional Medical Officer of Health, safety measures include:

• Increase spacing between patrons to 3m for areas of a sport or recreational facility where there are exercise/fitness classes

• Recreational programs limited to 10 people per room indoors and 25 outdoors

• Require contact information for all patrons and attendance for team sports

• Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact

As residents continue to rediscover many of their favourite spaces and activities in the city, City services may look different as we work to stop the spread of COVID-19. The City's commitment to providing the community with essential services remains a priority.