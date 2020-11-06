The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Parsing the Ontario Budget
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

Parsing the Ontario Budget

by
November 6, 2020

The Government Relations firm Enterprise Canada has provided  a detailed analysis of yesterday’s provincial Budget. Following is an overview of the key highlights.

Against the still uncertain backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Rod Phillips today delivered Ontario’s Action Plan: Protect, Support, Recover.  As in the spring, the government has had to scale back its ambitions for a true multi-year fiscal plan in favor of a tailored ‘mini-budget’ strategy focused on crisis response.

While it remains less than a full budget, it is more comprehensive and detailed than the emergency update released in the spring and builds specific COVID-19 economic recovery initiatives into the government’s fiscal plan.

Phillips confirmed that the government’s projected deficit remains $38.5 billion for the current fiscal year. The deficit is projected to shrink to $33.1 billion in 2021-22 and to $28.2 billion in 2022-23.

Phillips further revealed that the projected deficits include a dedicated “pandemic contingency fund” to provide the government with fiscal flexibility to respond to future unforeseen events. The contingency fund will begin at $4 billion next year, before dropping to $2 billion in each of the following years.

Ontario’s total COVID-19 Response has grown to $45 billion, which includes funding provided by the federal government under the Safe Restart framework.

New investments in the budget are built around three core pillars:

•           Protect: Allocating $15.2 billion to protect people from the COVID-19 virus.

•           Support: Providing $13.5 billion to support families, workers and employers at greatest risk during the second wave.

•           Recover: Investing $4.8 billion to remove barriers to growth, create jobs and recover.

Specific initiatives include:

•           An additional package of $571 million to Ontario hospitals.

•           $540 million in targeted investments for long-term care homes.

•           $181 million to support new employment services and training programs for workers in the hardest hit sectors.

•           A $100 million Community Building Fund designed to help tourism, cultural and sports organizations that are in financial duress due to the pandemic.

•           A 20 per cent tax credit for Ontario residents who spend on eligible Ontario-based tourism expenses, once public health officials say it is safe to travel.

•           Making permanent the expansion of alcohol retail as part of food takeout and delivery orders.

•           $680 million to continue the expansion of broadband Internet to rural areas.

•           A one-time payment to parents of $200 per child under the age of 12 with an additional $250 per dependent under the age of 21 with special needs.

•           A 25% tax credit for home renovations that improve safety or accessibility for seniors.

•           Moving the cost of the previous government’s hydro contracts off of the rates of industrial and commercial employers, reducing hydro bills by 14% and 16% respectively.

More analysis can be found here.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top