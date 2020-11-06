New COVID Cases top 1,000

The province reported 1,003 new COVID19 cases overnight, the third time in the past 7 days where the 1,000 mark was exceeded. There were also 14 deaths. Despite the large numbers of new cases the number of hospitalizations has remained stable. There were 380 people in Hospital yesterday, one less than the previous day. ICU patients were unchanged at 86 and the number of patient’s on ventilators rose by one to 49.

Hamilton Public Health reports there were three deaths of residents in that big COVID outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove Long Term Care centre. 26 residents and 20 staff are listed as testing positive. There is also a new outbreak at Amica Dundas involving one staffer. Hamilton Public Health reported there were 36 new positive tests for COVID, no new hospitalizations leaving the total at 6.

Led by Milton with 16 new COVID cases and Oakville with 14, Halton Region reported 40 new cases of COVID19 Overnight. There were no new deaths reported.. Burlington had eight new cases and two cases were reported in Halton Hills.