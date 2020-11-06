Ford blasts Whole Foods, is chided by a reporter

Whole foods, is the Amazon owned “woke” grocer that prides itself on a number of core values including this one:

Our success is dependent upon the collective energy, intelligence, and contributions of all of our Team Members. We design and provide safe and empowering environments where highly motivated people can flourish and reach their highest potential.

We strive to build positive and healthy relationships. “Us versus them” thinking has no place in our company. We earn trust through transparent communication, open door policies, and inclusive people practices. We appreciate and recognize the good work that our fellow Team Members do every day.

We value the importance of fun, family, and community involvement to encourage a rich, meaningful, and balanced life.

Inclusive people practices apparently didn’t extend to include staff members at its 14 Canadian stores who might want to wear a poppy during Remembrance week. The decision by Whole foods to ban its employees from wearing the poppy has triggered a backlash from the every corner of the country. Prime Minister Trudeau called the decision #a suilly mistake that I hope will be corrected as soon as possible.” He also indicasted that Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay is contacting Whole Foods to discuss the issue.

Federal Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, who served in the Canadian Forces, tweeted, “The sacrifice of Canadians in the past provides the freedom for a US grocery chain to be stupid today. Let’s tell Whole Foods to stop trying to be Woke Foods. The poppy is not a cause, it is a sign of respect.” Canadian special ambassador Bob Rae tweeted, “This is outrageous. Wake up, Whole Foods. In Canada we show respect to veterans and those thousands who made the ultimate sacrifice by wearing a poppy.”

At his news conference today Premier Doug Ford says he will introduce legislation outlawing the poppy ban.

The controversy came to and end just before 3PM today when Veterans Affairs Minister MacAulay reported on his conversation with Whole Foods.

