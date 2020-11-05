Tried to make getaway on HSR

Last week, members of the Hamilton Police Vice and Drugs Unit got a search warrant against two addresses in the City. While staking out the addresses, police spotted one of the suspects exiting the property and boarding an HSR bus. A plain clothes Detective got him off the bus and arrested him without incident. He was found to be in possession of a controlled substance along with a substantive amount of cash. Investigators then executed the two search warrants in relation to the suspect.

The locations included a residence in the area of Barton Street East and Lottridge Street and one near Charlton Avenue East and Catherine Street South.

As a result of the search warrant executions at the two locations, police seized a quantity of Canadian currency and Cocaine.

Three adults were arrested in relation to this investigation. They appeared at the John Sopinka Courthouse for a Bail Hearing on Saturday, October 31, 2020 and were jointly charged with drug trafficking-related offences.

SEIZED· 2.2 kilograms of cocaine valued at approximately $220,000· and over $20,000 in cash.

Those charged include Mahamud Ibrahim, male, 39 –years-of-age from Hamilton · Marcela Manriquez, female, 34-years-of-age from Whitby and a 34 year old drifter. They all face drug charges.

After the execution of the search warrants, the Drug Unit assisted the Gangs and Weapons Unit who were in the midst of an ongoing investigation into the illegal sale of a firearm in Hamilton. The teams attended a commercial property in the area of Barton Street East and Woodward Avenue, at which time they witnessed a transaction sale involving an assault rifle. The sellers, a Hamilton couple were arrested without incident and taken into custody. They were later released and are scheduled to appear at the John Sopinka Courthouse on Monday, December 7, 2020, to answer to charges related to firearm possession. Police recovered an AK-47 assault rifle in that raid.

Anyone with information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jason Cattle by calling 905-546-3887, or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com