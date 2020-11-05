Three new COVID deaths at Chartwell Willowgrove in Ancaster

Hamilton Public Health reports there were three deaths of residents in that big COVID outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove Long Term Care centre. 26 residents and 20 staff are listed as testing positive. There is also a new outbreak at Amica Dundas involving one staffer. Hamilton Public Health reported there were 36 new positive tests for COVID, no new hospitalizations leaving the total at 6.

Led by Milton with 16 new COVID cases and Oakville with 14, Halton Region reported 40 new cases of COVID19 Overnight. There were no new deaths reported.. Burlington had eight new cases and two cases were reported in Halton Hills.