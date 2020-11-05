Improving your balance to prevent falls

More than 1 in 3 Canadians ages 65 and older fall each year. It’s estimated that 50% of those who fall will suffer moderate to severe injuries that can permanently reduce their mobility and independence. In this post, physiotherapist Neenah Navasero demonstrates how to improve your balance and how to perform the “sit-to-stand” exercise to maximize your leg strength.

Preventing falls with strength and balance

Strength and balance are two physical components that are important to preventing falls. But you have to work to retain them: both strength and balance tend to deteriorate if you aren’t using them regularly.

How can you practice balancing to prevent falls? Follow these easy steps:

Stand next to a counter top that is close to waist height

Use the counter for support and keep your hands shoulder width apart

Put your feet close together to make balancing more difficult

Lift your hands and practice balancing. Keep them close to the counter in case you need support

Make it more challenging by standing on one foot- but remember, keep your hands close to the counter in case you need it! This video explains the exercise:

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/E76T1Gk0kNY” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Standing without holding onto something can be quite challenging for some people. Make sure you are practicing your balance close to a sturdy surface so you are safe. This exercise can be done when you are at the kitchen counter doing dishes, or even when you are brushing your teeth.

Sit to Stand: The exercise all seniors should be doing

This sit-to-stand exercise is a great way to maintain and maximize the strength of the different muscles in your legs that help you stay upright. It’s so simple and quick you can even do it during the commercial break of your favourite TV show.

Beginners or people with low muscle tone should use a chair that has armrests and sits high off the ground. For a little challenge, do the same exercise without using the armrests.

For even more challenge, use a chair that sits lower to the ground so your legs have to work harder to stand up out of the chair.* Talk your physiotherapist or healthcare provider about how many reps and sets you can manage and what level of activity is right for you.

If you’re not sure what level of this exercise is right for you, talk to your physiotherapist or another health care provider for advice.

Neenah Navasero, a physiotherapist at St. Peter’s Hospital, demonstrates the proper technique for this sit-to-stand exercise. She’ll demonstrate ways to adapt the exercise for different fitness levels. It’s important to make sure you are exercising safely.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/yeZhgNl4N1U” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>