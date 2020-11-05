Haudenosaunee deer harvest begins next week

The (HWHA) and Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) have agreed to deer harvesting quota and schedule for the 2020 season. The agreement is based on the existing Protocol to address the Treaty Rights of the Haudenosaunee on HCA owned lands.

Deer harvesting for the 2020 season will be conducted in two areas of the Dundas Valley Conservation Area (DVCA. For the months of November and December 2020, harvesting will occur concurrently within Schedule A and Schedule B. The area designated in Schedule B has no public access or trail system.

Harvesting will only occur on HCA owned lands in Schedule A & B on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays only between November 9 and December 3 of 2020.The number of deer to be harvested is limited at 60 deer. Hamilton Police Services, and City of Hamilton municipal law enforcement and Ministry of Natural Resources Enforcement staff have been consulted with respect to public safety and advised of the harvest and corresponding area closures. Appropriate trail signage and notification to adjacent residents will be provided about the harvest and area closure.

Areas where the deer harvest will take place

Background

Deer harvesting has been a long-standing tradition of the Haudenosaunee dating back thousands of years and serving an important role in their way of life. With regards to the Dundas Valley Conservation Area (DVCA), the Nanfan Treaty or the Treaty at Albany of 1701 gives the Haudenosaunee the right to harvest and fish in this area.

In 2011, the Ontario Ministry of Aboriginal Affairs recognized and fully supported this Treaty and encouraged the Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) to continue collaboration with the Haudenosaunee. The HCA recognizes the importance and validity of the Nanfan Treaty and also respects the important cultural role that deer harvesting plays in the Haudenosaunee’s way of life.

In 2011, the HCA’s Board of Directors authorized entering into an agreement with the Haudenosaunee Wildlife and Habitat Authority (HWHA) to establish a protocol regarding deer harvesting on HCA owned lands. An agreement was made and continues to be in effect allowing the HWHA to harvest a set number of deer in selected parts of the DVCA.