Halton offering virtual open house for I-STEM program

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) is holding a virtual I-STEM Open House on Thursday, Nov. 12 at www.hdsb.ca for students, families and community members to learn about the innovative, regional program for secondary students. The four-year program begins with students entering Grade 9. The I-STEM program will continue to be offered at Aldershot High School for the 2021-2022 school year.

Available to students in Halton and beyond, I-STEM (Innovation – Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) enables students to develop innovation skills related to engineering design and design thinking, entrepreneurial thinking skills and global competencies. Students will have enhanced learning opportunities through community and post-secondary partnerships.

A livestream presentation will begin at 7 p.m. and will be hosted by I-STEM faculty and students. This will be followed by a live Question & Answer session. The presentation will be recorded and posted on the HDSB I-STEM webpage. Those interested in viewing the open house can submit questions before and during the presentation through this form: https://forms.gle/S1HsTQLgYRuQTUWn6

Students and families will learn about the:

• four-year program and I-STEM certificate,

• unique opportunities and partnerships (in person and virtually),

• STEM learning resources,

• renovated learning spaces, and

• the application process.

“I-STEM has been designed to prepare students for future trends in the workforce and help students solve complex economic, social and environmental problems,” says Terri Blackwell, Superintendent of Education for the HDSB. “We are fortunate to work with an extensive group of advisors on program development, opportunities and learning.”

“We look forward to sharing with families and the community what current I-STEM students and faculty are accomplishing in the program, as well as showcase the new and innovative learning spaces.”

The I-STEM program has been developed in collaboration with innovators, educators, industry leaders and community members. I-STEM Program Development and Advisory Partners include: McMaster University, Mohawk College, Canada 2067, Let’s Talk Science, Engineers of Tomorrow, Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC), TechLink, and I-THINK.

To learn more about the I-STEM program, visit www.hdsb.ca (Search “I-STEM”) or email I-STEM@hdsb.ca.

Follow I-STEM on Twitter @ISTEM_hdsb and Instagram @ISTEM_HDSB.

I-STEM Virtual Open House

Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

7 – 8 p.m.

www.hdsb.ca