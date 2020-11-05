Halton noisy car dragnet a huge success

If you want to use your exhaust system to assert your manhood in Halton, beware. The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has completed its 2020 Project Noisemaker strategic enforcement campaign. The region-wide project ran from June until Halloween with the following results:

More than 1420 charges laid region-wide

574 charges for no/improper muffler

396 charges for unnecessary noise

12 racing/stunt driving charges

The HRPS launched this campaign in response to complaints from residents across the region about loud and unnecessary noise from vehicles which have been altered by removing mufflers, or modifying exhaust systems. Project #Noisemaker took aim at illegal modifications, unsafe motor vehicles, and aggressive driving.

The remaining charges were primarily vehicle defects, moving violations, licence violations, licence plate violations, violations of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act, and violations of the Environmental Protection Act (removal of vehicle emissions components).

During the project, more than 40 vehicles were removed from the roadway for various reasons including defects (causing the vehicle to be unfit), improper licences and stunt driving legislation.

Project #Noisemaker was also successful in interrupting an unsanctioned “Mega Meet” of an estimated 800 vehicles which was to occur on private property in the town of Oakville without approval of the landowner.

In addition to the previously mentioned region-wide efforts, project #Noisemaker also engaged in a partnership with the town of Oakville Municipal Enforcement Service (MES). HRPS and MES officers conducted enforcement on motorcycles creating unacceptable noise in contravention of Oakville’s motorcycle noise bylaws. In total, MES officers completed 56 motorcycle inspections and issued 17 provincial offence notices for motorcycles causing noise in excess of the town bylaws. Illegal and unsafe vehicle modifications are a concern beyond the roadways of Halton. The HRPS would like to thank our policing and enforcement partners across the province that assisted in various #Noisemaker projects. These efforts contribute to safer roadways for us all. While Project #Noisemaker has officially concluded for 2020, enforcement will not cease. HRPS officers will remain vigilant in addressing these issues on our roadways every day. Residents are reminded that they can file driving complaints or request enforcement of a particular area online at www.haltonpolice.ca