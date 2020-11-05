Another near-1000 day for new COVID cases in Ontario

Ontario’s new COVID 19 count edged just under 1,000 with 998 new cases reported. There were 13 deaths recorded overnight, bringing the province’s average 7 day fatality rate to 11.5 deaths per day. Hospitalizations were up 13 cases to 381 and the number of patients in ICU increased by 11 to 86. There were four additional cases requiring a ventilator bringing that total to 48.

Since the number of new COVID cases have surged in the second wave, watchers have noticed increasing reliability issues with the daily numbers being released for instance, Hamilton Public Health has reported 65 new cases of COVID 19 some of which pertain to the previous day when only 2 new cases were reported, There are four new outbreaks One at Echo Day Program where two persons tested positive. La Garderie Le Petit Navire Day care reported three staff members testing positive, the Good Shepherds Mens Centre had one staff affected and the Village at Wentworth Heights reported one resident testing positive. The number of residents testing positive at the Chartwell Willowgrove Long Term Care is up to 26 residents and 20 staff. Hospitalizations in Hamilton rose by two to six.

We have noticed discrepancies between the numbers reported by Ontario Public Health and Local Public health offices. The Halton Public Health Officer offered a statement to explain the numbers.

Halton extracts data from the CCM database first thing in the morning everyday, to reflect cases entered into the system by 11:59 PM the previous night. This means that the data reported on halton.ca are more recent than the data released by the province, and refer to a different period of time than the provincial updates, which is why the counts are so often discrepant between Ontario’s reporting and Halton’s reporting. Due to this difference in timing, Halton was able to reconcile the duplicates and obtain an accurate case count for November 2 before reporting on November 3. The halton.ca dashboard showed 56 new cases reported on November 2, part of a net increase of 67 (due to several additional cases added into the database from previous days).

Halton suggests that the most reliable daily COVID counts will come from the websites of the local Public Health Offices, not the provincial table.