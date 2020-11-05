African Caribbean Council of Halton to Launch at Burlington Performing Arts Centre

The African Caribbean Council of Halton (ACCH) will hold its official launch Saturday, November 21 at a public event at the Burlington Performing Arts Centre (BPAC).

The council started its work in January 2020 and, based on their mandate, the council has been working on advocacy and empowerment to make Halton Region a better place for our community, which in turn will impact the entire region and all its residents.

The ACCH has 100 members, representing people from the African and Caribbean communities in the following constituencies: Milton, Wellington-Halton Hills, Burlington, Oakville North-Burlington, and Oakville. Lady ABHA (Adejisola Atiba) is the founder of the African Caribbean Council of Halton, and a people manager with RBC Royal Bank of Canada, as well as a coach, mentor and community leader. She is an active community A lifelong learner, she recently completed her EMBA in Digital Transformation with DeGroote Business School, McMaster University and a number of other academic designations.

The ACCH’s Vision is to advocate, build, empower and strengthen the African Caribbean Community. Their Mission is to elevate, build and advocate for an inclusive and equitable African Caribbean community in Halton by advancing our socio-economic, political, educational, and professional empowerment.

The ACCH launch event will be held at the BPAC’s Community Studio Theatre at 2 p.m. November 21, featuring performances by Babarinde, Luckystickz, Jean Assamoa, Akwaba Cultural Exchange and Lua Shayenne Dance Company.

Fifty people will be able to attend the launch event in person by reserving tickets through the BPAC box office. If you can’t book a seat, you can still be part of the day by watching the live stream of the event on the ACCH website. That link will be shared by ACCH closer to event day. For more information click here

All patrons must wear a mask, hand sanitize upon entry and maintain physical distancing.

Purchaser confirms all guests are within Purchaser’s social circle and agrees to be the primary contact for all guests for contact tracing purposes. A social circle is a group of up to 10 people who can interact with one another without physical distancing.

All patrons must self-screen and are asked to stay home if experiencing COVID-related symptoms, or who may have had recent exposure to the virus.