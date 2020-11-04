Demolition Watch

The old, rusting, listing Hamilton Police Marine Unit building is on the demolition list for December. The Marine Unit has moved to new digs at the former MacDonald Marina. This redundant and well weathered building sits on city land in an area known as Piers-5-7. That land is up for sale. On a calm autumn day the creaky building has a certain maritime charm. Plans for this area of the West Harbour are designed to include shops, a small hotel, and various waterfront uses. The vintage patina on the old marine unit building

