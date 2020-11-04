Another near-1000 day for new COVID cases

The province reported 987 new COVID cases overnight and 16 additional deaths. Hospitalizations jumped by 10 to 367 cases but ICU cases were unchanged at 75Oakville accounted for more than half of Halton region’s 67 new COVID cases since the last report. Of Halton’s 67 cases, Oakville ad 36 new cases, Milton which has been reporting ever increasing numbers had 18 cases, Burlington had 10 and Halton Hills had 3 new cases. What is not clear with the Halton COVID numbers is whether the 67 cases is a true one day account or whether it is the result of a recalibration. Despite the big jump in new cases in Halton Region, hospitalizations actually dropped by one case to eight. Hamilton, on the other hand recorded only two new COVID cases. Hospitalizations remained at four cases. The number of cases at Chartwell Willowgrove LTC is up to 42 with 22 residents and 20 staff showing positive.