Possible witness sought

Investigators from the Major Crime Unit believe the male in the picture above may have information that could assist with the murder investigation of Amy Hager. If anyone recognizes this individual they are urged to contact police.

On Monday, September 21, 2020, between 3:45 p.m. and 5:05 p.m., the male seen above visited with the victim, Amy Hager and the accused, Shaun Chiasson. His image was captured on surveillance cameras from 907 King Street East. Detectives believe the male may have information that could assist with this investigation however; he has not contacted police.

The potential witness is described as male, Caucasian, 5’8″ to5’10” in height weighing approximately 225 pounds. He had dark brown hair above the ears and a bootstrap beard and moustache. He was wearing glasses, a white Toronro Maple Leaf baseball cap, a white 1/2 zip sweat shirt and dark coloured track pants

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Lisa Chambers of the Major Crime Unit by calling 905-546-3843.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Knife-wielding robber arrested

A 40-year-old Hamilton man is scheduled to appear in court later today in relation to a street robbery. Two male victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

On Monday, November 2, 2020, shortly after 9:30 p.m., members of the Hamilton Police Service responded to the area of King Street East and Emerald Street North for reports of a stabbing incident. Once on scene, officers secured the area and located a male matching the suspect description provided to police. He was immediately arrested without incident. He was found to be in possession of a knife which was believed to have been used during the incident.

Two adult male victims were located a short time later approximately 400 meters away from the scene. They were transported to the hospital for further medical treatment. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives from the Central Station Criminal Investigations Bureau continue to investigate the incident. They have learned the victims were in the area of Cannon Street East and Smith Avenue when they were approached by the suspect. A brief verbal interaction occurred between the males before the suspect assaulted them while in possession of a knife and demanding cash.

A 40-year-old Hamilton man was scheduled to appear at the John Sopinka Courthouse later today. He is facing several charges related to the incident as well as violations to previous court-ordered conditions.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Amanda Gill by calling 905-546-3818

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com