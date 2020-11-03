New COVID cases top 1,000

For the second time in a week, Ontario’s new COVID case count has topped 1,000 with Ontario reporting 1,050 cases of the virus. Locally, there are 408 new cases in Toronto, 212 in Peel, 86 in Halton, 76 in York Region and 57 in Durham. There are 837 more resolved cases and nearly 25,300 tests complete. There were 14 deaths recorded, but the total may be skewed by uneven reporting that occurs over the weekend from various Public Health Units and hospitals. Hospital cases jumped by 29 but there was no similar increase in cases requiring ICU care or ventilation.

The 86 cases attributed to Halton would be an all time high if true, the Bay Observer reported that Halton had posted 53 new cases in its last release. We are contacting Halton Public Health for clarification.

Hamilton had 43 new cases compared the 17 the previous day. Hamilton’s 7 day average for new COVID cases is 24.1, Halton’s is almost 32.

There were three new outbreaks reported in Hamilton; Shalom Village where one staffer tested positive, Baywoods Place Long Term care, also a single staffer and Castelli Cucina Restaurant in Hamilton where three staff tested positive.