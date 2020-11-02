Province reports 948 new COVID cases

Ontario is reporting 948 cases of COVID19. Locally, there are 315 new cases in Toronto, 269 in Peel, 81 in York Region and 64 in Ottawa. There are 826 more resolved cases and over 27,900 tests completed. There were seven deaths reported. Hospitalization as reported were down by 22 cases to 328, but Hospitalization numbers on Mondays are not reliable as some hospitals do not report weekend numbers. There were 75 cases reported in ICU and 45 of them were on ventilators.

Hamilton recorded 17 new cases of COVID19—a big drop from the 43 cases reported on Saturday. Hospitalizations in Hamilton remained unchanged at three. Hamilton reported one new outbreak at Hamilton Continuing Care where one staffer tested positive. There were 21 new cases in Halton -four in each of Burlington, Halton Hills and Milton and nine cases in Oakville. Halton’s hospitalizations remained unchanged at 9 cases over the regions; four hospital sites.